West Bengal: Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee ends political hibernation with BJP's roadshow

Kolkata: BJP’s first roadshow in Kolkata on January 4 was a flop show as former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who is currently the BJP convenor for the Kolkata organizational zone, didn’t turn up.

Post-instructions from the BJP Central leadership, the West Bengal leaders had arranged for a road show in Kolkata from Golpark area in South Kolkata to Salempur BJP office, on Monday where both Sovan and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee, who is co-convenor of the Kolkata zone, took part almost after three years of defection to the saffron camp.

Slamming TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Sovan said that the present Trinamool Congress is not the same as it was before.

“The TMC supremo gives a bunch of lies and false hopes to the common people of the state. After announcing different doles to people later she withdraws them. I couldn’t manage with such hypocrisy for which I had resigned from all posts of the ruling Trinamool Congress,” mentioned the former KMC Mayor who also added that in the days to come the saffron camp will build the government and will strive for the uplift of the people.

“We will build Sonar Bangla. The TMC claimed that they will bring in a change but their violent politics didn’t make Bengal worth living. They should stand in front of the mirror and analyse their mistakes to stop the sea of defections,” added Sovan.

Slamming the present Mayor of KMC Firhad Hakim, Sovan said that just because Baishaki stood by him during his hard time, the TMC forced Baisakhi to resign from Milli Al-Ameen College.

“Baisakhi was continuously heckled and was forced to resign from Milli Al-Ameen College. The pressure even grew after we defected to the BJP. Firhad Hakim was instrumental in mounting pressure on Baisakhi,” alleged Sovan.

Notably, Sovan Chatterjee was once a close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But post defection to the BJP, Sovan – Baisakhi also had to face some trouble as they had disagreements about their exact role in the saffron camp.