West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee to stay at Nandigram for five days till April 1

“Citing specific constituencies and addresses where there are non-voter goons at Nandigram we have asked the state election commissioner to take necessary action against the goons at Nandigram,” mentioned Kakoli.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ‘outsider goons’ claim, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that fearing loss the TMC supremo is spreading canards against the saffron camp.

“All are Indians and no one is an outsider here. The TMC has already sensed their loss at Nandigram for which they are giving false statements so that they can give a cover up after the results are announced. They (TMC) should prove their claims,” claimed the BJP leader and candidate of Nandigram constituency.

Incidentally, a section of people at Nandigram had shown black flags to Suvendu and gave the ‘go back’ slogan while the BJP leader was campaigning there.

Terming those people as ‘Pakistani’, Suvendu said that TMC had brought people to create ‘chaos’ during the BJP’s campaign trail.