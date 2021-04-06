West Bengal Elections 2021: Amid widespread violence, several TMC-BJP candidates injured in phase 3 of polls

Kolkata: Amidst widespread of violence where several candidates from both the BJP and the TMC were injured the third phase of West Bengal Assembly election saw a large turnout of voters.
Notably, in comparison to the first two phases of polls for 60 out of 294 constituencies that went to poll on March 27 and April 1 saw less violence in comparison to the third phase on April 6.
Incidentally, the third phase of votes saw three districts namely Howrah, Hooghly and South 24- Parganas, for 31 assembly seats saw several incidents of violence.
In Dubrajpur, Birbhum, locals clashed with the police after the death of a BJP worker. The incident left many policemen injured.
In Arambagh, Hooghly, Trinamool Congress candidate Sujata Mandal Khan sustained head injuries after allegedly BJP supporters clashed with her supporters and her security man’s head was allegedly smashed by bricks. In counter allegation, the BJP too accused the TMC men of beating them up.
“The BJP supporters blocked my car and pelted stones and chased me with bamboo sticks. The women BJP supporters also ran after me with crude bombs, the BJP wanted to kill me,” claimed Sujata.
Incidentally, Sujata’s husband and BJP MP Saumitra Khan claimed that the fault was Sujata’s and also that she shouldn’t have gone to the polling booth.
In Khanakul, Hooghly too the TMC candidate was injured in clashes with BJP supporters.
In Uluberia BJP’s Papiya Adhikari was slapped by a local person and her security person was also beaten up.
However, till the time of reporting two people were arrested over Uluberia incident and four people were arrested in connection to Khanakul incident.
Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission till 5 pm Hooghly had recorded 78 percent votes cast, Howrah saw 79 percent while South 24-parganas had 77 percent. The overall voting percentage stood at 78 percent with several voters seen standing in long queues even after 7 pm.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi however claimed during his speech in the afternoon that he had received news of a ‘free and fair’ election being held in the third phase in West Bengal.
Apart from the incident of violence at said places, voters including the first time voters from several places complained that supporters from both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had threatened them for not voting. Though at many places central forces were also seen conducting peaceful polling.
