West Bengal Elections 2021: Amid widespread violence, several TMC-BJP candidates injured in phase 3 of polls

Kolkata: Amidst widespread of violence where several candidates from both the BJP and the TMC were injured the third phase of West Bengal Assembly election saw a large turnout of voters.

Notably, in comparison to the first two phases of polls for 60 out of 294 constituencies that went to poll on March 27 and April 1 saw less violence in comparison to the third phase on April 6.

Incidentally, the third phase of votes saw three districts namely Howrah, Hooghly and South 24- Parganas, for 31 assembly seats saw several incidents of violence.

In Dubrajpur, Birbhum, locals clashed with the police after the death of a BJP worker. The incident left many policemen injured.