 West Bengal: ED Searches Residence Of TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha In Alleged SSC Recruitment Scam
According to ED sources, Sinha’s name surfaced while interrogating arrested TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh in the recruitment scam.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Chandranath Sinha | File

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandranath Sinha at Bolpur in Birbhum district for his alleged connection into the alleged SSC recruitment scam.

A large contingent of central forces had covered the area when the central sleuths entered Sinha’s house. When the ED officers reached his house, the MSME and textile minister was hot at his residence.

According to sources, Sinha was in his ancestral house in Murarai in the same district and after being informed he reached Bolpur.

Talking to the media, Sinha said that he is ‘not’ connected with any scams.

Earlier the CBI had summoned Sinha for probing his alleged involvement in the cattle and coal smuggling scam.

According to ED sources, Sinha’s name surfaced while interrogating arrested TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh in the recruitment scam.

The central sleuths also conducted raids in the residence of different businessmen in various parts of Kolkata as a part of a probe of the recruitment scam. According to officials, these businessmen are suspected of transferring funds from the country to abroad.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) however, slammed the raid and said this is being done ‘purposely’ ahead of the Lok Sabha election. However, till the time of reporting the raid at Sinha’s residence is continuing for over nine hours.

