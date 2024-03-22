Lok Sabha Elections 2014: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Starts New ‘Innings’ In West Bengal | X

Kolkata: Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Thursday started campaigning at Baharampur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Talking to the media, Pathan questioned that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can contest from Varanasi why can’t he contest from West Bengal. “It is a new innings. My team changed but as a sportsperson I will try to take maximum runs to make my team win,” said Pathan.

VIDEO | Here's what former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore Yusuf Pathan said on upcoming Lok Sabha election.



"Language is not a barrier. I am excited like I was in my first World Cup match. Khela Hobe. Jai Bangla. I'm not an outsider. People's love and your ability…"

Later Pathan also said that he has already played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team and claimed that he has a connection with the state. “I also liked the fact that the Trinamool Congress has developed this state. I came here to stay and to speak about the problems of the people in the Parliament,” added Pathan also showing confidence in his victory.

Slamming Pathan, State Congress president and Baharampur sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that in Baharampur there are ‘two’ candidates of BJP. "People play for money and we will see who will get the love of the people of that constituency,” Chowdhury mentioned. It may be recalled that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned TMC about their ‘outsider’ stance against the saffron camp after the ruling TMC had given tickets to Pathan and Kirti Azad in the state.