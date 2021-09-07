West Bengal: Durga Puja celebrations like last year amid COVID-19 concern, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the clubs and Durga Puja committees and promised 50000 rupees donations to them for orgainsing the puja.

Talking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said that the pandemic norms will be maintained as per last year and also that whether there will be Durga Carnival (the immersion procession) that will be decided after Bhabanipur bypoll on September 30 and also after reviewing the covid situation.

“No new restrictions are being added as all the restrictions were followed last year. Whether the people will be allowed at night during Durga Puja will be decided later after the bypoll and in keeping with the probability of the third wave,” said Mamata.

Notably, after taking hint from Odisha’s Rath Yatra and Maharashtra’s Ganesh Utsav to give grandeur a miss even this year, Forum for Durgotsav committee held a meeting in July and decided that that double doses of vaccination is compulsory for people who will be involved in making the pandals, decorations, lighting and even for all the committee members.

The Forum had also decided that the pandals will be open from three sides like last year for proper ventilation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP members including state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP Sukanta Majumdar, and Shishir Bajoria visited state election commission and submitted a letter urging to urge ECI to take action against Bhabanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee including restraining her from participating in ensuing bypolls for violating Model Code of Conduct by announcing cash rewards to 36000 clubs including 2500 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for Durga Puja clubs despite declaration of bypoll date.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:51 PM IST