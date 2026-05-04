West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Claims She Was Pushed, Assaulted At Counting Centre In Front Of CRPF

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, on May 4, alleged that she was denied entry, pushed, and assaulted at a counting centre in front of CRPF personnel. The allegation comes at a time when the TMC is set to lose the West Bengal Assembly elections following the BJP’s strong performance.

"From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere," Banerjee said.