'Lotus Bloomed From Gangotri To The Gangasagar': PM Modi Celebrates BJP's Expanding Footprint | Video

PM Modi | ANI

PM Modi, on May 4, delivered a speech at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters in New Delhi following the BJP’s strong performance in the Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. He expressed deep gratitude to all those involved in the election process, while also praising party members and candidates for their efforts in raising the saffron flag.

He highlighted the saffron party’s expanding political footprint along the Ganga belt, linking it to recent electoral successes. Recalling his remarks after the 2025 Bihar elections, he said the party’s influence has extended further with its victory in West Bengal.

“Last year, on November 14, when the Bihar election results were announced, I told you all from this very spot, from the BJP headquarters, that the Ganga flows beyond Bihar to the Gangasagar. And today, with Bengal’s victory, the lotus has bloomed from Gangotri to the Gangasagar - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal. Today, these states, nestled around the Ganga, have the BJP and NDA in power,” he said.