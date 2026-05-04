 'Focus On Change, Not Revenge': PM Modi Appeals To West Bengal Leaders Following Strong Show In State Assembly Elections
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HomeIndia'Focus On Change, Not Revenge': PM Modi Appeals To West Bengal Leaders Following Strong Show In State Assembly Elections

'Focus On Change, Not Revenge': PM Modi Appeals To West Bengal Leaders Following Strong Show In State Assembly Elections

PM Modi addressed the BJP’s strong performance in the 2026 Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections. The party is set for a third term in Assam and made major gains in Bengal, marking a potential political shift. Urging restraint, Modi called on all parties to focus on change, not revenge, and to end the cycle of political violence.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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PM Modi | ANI

PM Modi, on May 4, delivered a speech following the BJP’s strong performance in the Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

In Assam, early trends indicated that the BJP was heading toward a comfortable majority, paving the way for a third consecutive term in power. Meanwhile, West Bengal witnessed an intense electoral battle, with the BJP making significant inroads against the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With trends strongly in its favour, the BJP’s performance is being seen as one of the most significant electoral upsets in West Bengal’s history, potentially reshaping the state’s political future for years to come.

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Following the strong performance in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, the Prime Minister appealed to all political factions in the state, saying that the focus now should be on change, not revenge.

“Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: Let’s end this endless cycle of violence once and for all,” he said.

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