 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Sevoke Airbase
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Sevoke Airbase

TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed that she is safe after the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase on Tuesday due to low visibility. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed to ANI that she is safe after the incident.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

