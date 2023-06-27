West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Sevoke Airbase |

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase on Tuesday due to low visibility. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed to ANI that she is safe after the incident.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.