West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sends PM Modi, President Murmu Bengal's Best Variety Mangoes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi in Delhi | Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent top varieties of the state's mangoes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has been continuing this practice for several years despite her fractured relationship with the Union Government. The seasonal fruit was also sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a well-placed source said. "The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog variety of mangoes," the source said. According to a reliable source, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also received seasonal fruit.

In a few days, the boxes will reach New Delhi. Last year, she sent mangoes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as well as her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Reportedly, she began the tradition in 2011 when she first became CM.

Banerjee had sent PM Modi a kurta-pyjama and treats

CM Banerjee presents PM Modi sweets in addition to mangoes. Modi disclosed in 2019 that the TMC chief sent a kurta-pyjama and sweets on the occasion of Durga Puja. "I have many friends in opposition parties. You will be surprised to know that Mamata didi even now personally selects one or two kurtas for me every year," he stated in an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.