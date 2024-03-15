 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's Health Stable; Doctors Visit Residence For Routine Check-Up
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's Health Stable; Doctors Visit Residence For Routine Check-Up

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's Health Stable; Doctors Visit Residence For Routine Check-Up

According to the hospital sources, Mamata can be treated from her residence and sets of medicines and necessary examinations is again conducted on Friday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s health condition is stable and a team of doctors from SSKM had visited her residence for routine check-up.

Mamata can be treated from her residence

According to the hospital sources, Mamata can be treated from her residence and sets of medicines and necessary examinations is again conducted on Friday.

Meanwhile, SSKM director Monimoy Bandhopadhyay says that his comment ‘push from behind’ on Thursday late evening is ‘misinterpreted’ and also that he had meant that the Chief Minister felt a ‘sensation’ of a push from behind and then fell.

"My comment is being misinterpreted. All I meant is that she had felt a sensation of push and then fell. I can’t say anything further as my job is to provide treatment," said Bandhopadhyay.

Cerebral concussion and sharp cut over the forehead

Notably, on Thursday evening Bandhopadhyay after treating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Chief Minister came to the hospital at around 7:30 pm. She had cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and was bleeding profusely due to a push from behind.”

It can be recalled that on Thursday, after multiple stitches on the injury at forehead, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underwent a CT scan at Bangur institute of Neuroscience in a wheelchair in SSKM premises and then was released from hospital.

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Mamata Banerjee; See Her Response
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya questioned, “There should be an ambulance outside the Chief Minister’s house. Why was she taken by someone’s personal car? Why did a photograph of her bleeding get clicked and circulated?”

According to police headquarters Lalbazar sources, no FIR has been lodged over the incident.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Veenet Goel earlier on Friday had visited the Chief Minister at her residence and reviewed the security.

