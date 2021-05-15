West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Ashim Banerjee (60) 0n Saturday dies due to Covid.

According to sources, Ashim was undergoing treatment for the last one month in a private hospital before he succumbed to COVID-19 on May 15.

Popular as 'Kali-da', Ashim Banerjee breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, the family said. He was one of the six brothers of the chief minister.

According to Alok Roy, chairman of Medical Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata, where Ashim was admitted the TMC supremo’s brother died due to COVID-19 related complications.