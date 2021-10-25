West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to conduct study on COVID-19 vaccines as cases reemerge

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ask Government of India to conduct a study on Covid-19 vaccines as people who are fully vaccinated are contracting the virus than those who had taken only one dose.

Slamming the BJP led central government in an administrative meeting in North Bengal, Mamata said that the Central government should find out why such a thing is happening.

“Even if after taking double vaccinations one get Covid-19 affected then there is no use of vaccinations. The Central government should also know the reality and take steps,” said Mamata.

Notably, on Sunday taking part in a program in Siliguri Mamata had slammed the Central government’s celebration for vaccinating 100 crore people and also called Covaxin-manufacturer Bharat Biotech to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s company.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the private hospitals for not accepting the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ card, the health insurance scheme started by the Trinamool Congress government.

“The private hospitals who are not accepting the state government’s program and harassing people will have to lose their license,” said Mamata, also instructing the Chief Secretary to make a list of those hospitals which are not accepting the health insurance card.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive numbers is increasing in the state after Durga Puja. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Firhad Hakim on Monday had issued a notice seeking micro containment zones in those areas where the number of patients are rising.

“We are not going for containment zones immediately but will start micro containment zones,” said Firhad.

Police were also seen doing ‘Naka checking’ during the night curfew after it is re-imposed post festivity.

BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Chief Minister and claimed that despite being the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have any facts or figures ‘correct’.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that every private hospital after hearing of the health insurance card is claiming that the doctors are on leave.

ALSO READ West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for malaria

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:13 PM IST