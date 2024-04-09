West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi's 'Corruption' Remarks, Questions His Intentions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promising action against the corrupt leaders after June 4, saying what he meant is that the Opposition leaders would be put behind bars after the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a public meeting in Bankura, Mamata said, “I have no objection if the prime minister comes to the state and addresses meetings. In democracy, it happens. The way he speaks is unacceptable. I, too, can say that I will jail the BJP leaders after the election. But, I will never say it as it is unacceptable. Do such statements suit the Prime Minister?”

Notably, addressing a public meeting at Jalpaiguri in North Bengal on Sunday, Modi said, “After June 4, stringent action will be taken against corrupt leaders.” He added that the INDIA bloc is formed to "save corrupt leaders".

Importantly, the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Taking further potshots at the Prime Minister, Mamata said Modi visited Jalpaiguri but he did not say anything about people who lost or whose houses were damaged in the tornado a few days ago.