West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee holds administrative meeting in Midnapore, announces several projects

Kolkata: Taking potshots at the BJP led Central government for allegedly not releasing funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her administrative meeting at Midnapore claimed that a crisis management fund will be made under supervision of Chief Secretary to provide funds to 100 days work labors.

“Almost 97000 crore money is still pending and the Central government is not releasing the funds. What will the poor people do and if we don’t create any crisis management fund what will they eat? Through this fund the poor people will be benefitted,” said Mamata.

It can be noted that Mamata had last week had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release the backlog funds due under MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the state. Countering Mamata’s letter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had also written a counter letter to the Prime Minister asking him to instruct the state to rename the scheme’s name which allegedly the Trinamool Congress government had changed in the state.

Mamata in her administrative meeting had also asked the police to be more careful as she has the news that firearms are brought from Bihar leading to incidents of shootouts in the state.

“More naka checking should be done and if needed more CCTV cameras should be installed in Kharagpur. People buy firearms in 2000 rupees from Bihar. Strict action should be taken against this. Strict vigil should be kept in railways,” urged the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also asked the police to give full protection to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to the state.

“The RSS chief will be staying at Keshiary from May 17 to May 20. What’s his purpose? Give him protection and ensure that there are no riots. Send him sweets and fruits on behalf of the administration. He should feel that we welcome our guests,” added Mamata.

Announcing several developmental projects, Mamata also said that there will be a cycle making industry set up in Midnapore.

“We give out cycles to students and the parts are brought from outside but if we have a cycle making industry in our own states then the production cost will go down. Young boys and girls should be given training so that they can also know how to repair and make cycles,” stated Mamata.

Addressing complaints about health scheme card Swasthya Saathi, Mamata once again mentioned that if anyone doesn’t accept the card then FIR should be lodged and then the state government will take proper action against them.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:59 PM IST