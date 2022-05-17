West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs education minister Paresh Adhikari to be present before CBI in alleged teacher recruitment scam

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked West Bengal education minister Paresh Adhikari to be present before Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) at Nizam Palace by 8 pm on Tuesday over alleged teacher recruitment scam for Class 11 and 12.

The bench led by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove Adhikari from the cabinet.

According to the High Court sources, the daughter’s name of the education minister featured in the merit list even though there were more deserving candidates.

The High court sources also added that the petitioner’s name initially featured in the merit list at number 20 but was later changed to 21 after Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita Adhikari’s name featured in the list.

According to an advocate, despite Ankita not appearing for the personality test her name was there in the merit list and got a job in a school in Cooch Behar.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress and alleged that the TMC is only involved in ‘scams’.

The saffron camp said that once again the Calcutta High Court has shown its trust in CBI and not state police.

However, till the time of reporting though the CBI officers were there in their office but the state education minister Paresh Adhikari didn’t visit the Nizam Palace.TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that if there is any ‘misappropriation’ proper probe will be conducted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:48 PM IST