West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Concern Over Migrant Workers

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers who go to other states to earn a livelihood.

"People from Rajasthan, Bihar and UP come here to work, but we take care of them. But migrant workers from Bengal go to other states but return dead," said Mamata.

Incidentally, the recent bridge tragedy that took place in Mizoram claimed several lives of migrant workers of Bengal mostly from Malda.

Mishti Hub

Addressing a meeting of businessmen who make sweets, Mamata said more 'Mishti Hub' will be created in the state.

"In Darjeeling, Kalimpong the sweet shops are less in number and should expand. I want all to see Bengal get a GI tag. UNESCO has declared that Bengal is the best tourist destination. For those who want to start a business, the state government has started a scheme called Bhabishyat where loans up to ₹5 lakh will be given. More people can get involved in sweet-making business and can also modernise the same," further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Reacting to the reduction of the price of LPG cylinders, taking to X, Mamata said, "Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200. ये है #INDIA का दम!"

