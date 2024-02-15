West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames RSS For Sandeshkhali Unrest

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for the tension and unrest in Sandeshkhali.

Addressing the state Legislative Assembly, Mamata alleged that there were ‘bigger plans during Saraswati Puja’.

“RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the vulnerable ‘riot spots’. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plans. I have never supported injustice. I myself sent the state commission and administration there. 17 people have been arrested. Some people clicked pictures with masked faces. All of them have been caught,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that targeting TMC leader Enforcement Directorate (ED) was sent to Sandeshkhali and also blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly igniting clashes between tribal women.

“It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and how violence is instigated in an area. The primary target was Sheikh Shahjahan and ED entered the area targeting him. Following this, they ousted everyone from there and fabricated a fight between tribal and minority women,” further mentioned Mamata.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with three other BJP MLAs were stopped by police at Rampur near Sandeshkhali.

The police were heard saying that even if Adhikari enters alone there will be a crowd on the streets that will violate Section 144 CrPc.

“I will move the court on Friday. The police themselves accepted that there will be a crowd if BJP enters. I will come back again on February 19,” mentioned Adhikari.

The BJP MLAs including Adhikari along with Shankar Ghosh, Chandana Bauri and Tapasi Mondal held sit-in demonstrations at Rampur after they were denied permission to enter.

Unrest is seen in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas for the last one week after women protested against the alleged ‘Sexual harrasments’ and ‘land grab’ done by local TMC leaders.