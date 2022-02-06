West Bengal Civic Polls: Candidates won’t be changed despite protests, says TMC sources

Kolkata: TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and party chief Subrata Bakshi held a closed-door meeting due to the protest of party workers over the candidate selection for the upcoming civic polls.

According to party sources, the candidate names that are already announced will ‘not’ be changed.

“The heavyweight party leaders have decided that no matter dissent amongst the party workers the candidates won’t be changed,” said the sources.

The sources also claimed that candidates in the reserved seats can be ‘reconsidered’.

“Some discrepancies are seen even in the reserved seats. Where there are women reserved seats may be mistakenly given to men candidates are given. So those reserved seats candidates can be reconsidered but otherwise, no other candidates will be changed,” further claimed the sources.

It can be recalled that tyres were burnt at various places in Burdwan and Birbhum after the traditional party workers were denied tickets.

According to a party supporter in Burdwan the defected people from BJP have been given tickets to contest the civic poll for which they had demonstrated on road.

On the other side, autos and cars were stopped in front of TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s constituency in Kamarhati after the sitting councilor was denied a ticket.

Another discrepancy also erupted on Saturday amidst protests by the party workers, a list updated by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC differed from the list announced by Chatterjee on Friday.

Another party worker claimed that the ‘discrepancy’ over the list is ‘purposely’ done by the IPAC team.

According to IPAC sources they are not responsible for making multiple lists of candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that the list signed by party president Subrata Bakshi is the ‘authentic’ candidate list.

ALSO READ Mumbai Police extends condolences to Lata Mangeshkar via wordplay; see pic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:17 PM IST