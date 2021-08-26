West Bengal: CID recovers radioactive metal Californium worth Rs 4,250 crore

Kolkata: West Bengal CID recovered expensive radioactive metal Californium from Kolkata airport area worth Rs 4,250 crore.

According to CID sources, Sailan Karmakar (41) and Asit Ghosh (49) were carrying out pieces of ash-coloured stones weighted about 250.5grams.

“The stones are sparkling in the dark and the light was reflecting from those stones. Seeing the stones it seems that it was full of minerals which are engraved in those stones”, said the CID sources.

The CID also confirmed that during preliminary enquiry it is being presumed that the seized articles might be Californium, which is a radioactive metal as per source and the cost of these stones are rupees 17 crores per grams as per Indian currency.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:56 PM IST