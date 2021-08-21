West Bengal: CBI to soon file FIRs in post-poll violence case, state divided into 4 zones

Kolkata: A day after forming four teams the CBI on Saturday has divided West Bengal in four parts and will probe the post poll violence.

According to CBI sources, the CBI had made four zones namely North Bengal, South Bengal, Western parts of the state and Kolkata and each team will take up one zone and will probe the post-poll violence.

“The CBI has decided to soon file FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence case. The CBI officials have sent a mail to DGP. So far it has been learnt that there were 43 murders and 28 atrocities reported on women. However the figure given by the state and report submitted by NHRC is not matching,” said the sources.

The CBI sources also added that 50 percent violence happened in Birbhum followed by East Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, the four Joint Directors will visit Kolkata on Monday to initate the probe.

“Joint directors including Ramnish, Anurag, Vineet Vinayak and Sampat Meena to investigate the post poll violence in West Bengal and is reaching on Monday to Kolkata,” added the sources.

Notably, according to CBI sources, each team will have one DIG, 15 SPs and 2 ACs and Jharkhand cadre officer Ajay Bhatnagar will supervise the entire proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that hours after Calcutta High Court had given verdict to CBI and SIT to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal on last Thursday, according to State secretariat sources. The TMC is planning to move the Supreme Court regarding post-poll violence as according to TMC the reports submitted by NHRC is biased towards the saffron camp.

