West Bengal: CBI to quiz Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Naroola on Tuesday

Kolkata: After the marathon interrogation of Menka Gambhir, sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the CBI officials will interrogate Abhishek’s wife Rujira Naroola tomorrow at 11 am.

A day after CBI officials summoned her, Rujira on Monday replied to the CBI officials that she is ready for interrogation at her residence on February 23 between 11 am to 3 pm.

“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence, as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e., 23 February 2021,” stated the letter written by Rujira to the CBI officials.

The wife of the Trinamool Congress MP also urged the CBI officials to inform her about their schedule.

Meanwhile, on Monday the CBI officials had for hours interrogated the sister-in-law of Abhishek Banerjee at her residence on EM Bypass.

According to CBI sources, the officials had interrogated Menka over some misappropriation in a bank account in London and have also recorded the statements of Menka Gambhir.

The CBI sources also added that after quizzing Rujira the CBI officials will match both the sisters’ statements before taking further step.

Notably, on February 21, a CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

According to the CBI officials some misappropriations and huge transfer of foreign currency have been found in two bank accounts of Abhishek’s wife, one in London and the other one in Thailand.

Since during the visit of CBI officials no one was there in the house, the CBI officials had left a phone number stating that Rujira should contact them soon after returning.

It is pertinent to mention that in November, the CBI had registered an FIR against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, one of the suspected kingpins in the coal scam. Lala is also said to be a close aide of the TMC Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.