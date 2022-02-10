West Bengal: CBI summons TMC leader Anubrata Mandal over cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: After TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mandal was summoned by CBI over cattle smuggling scam in the state.

The CBI on Thursday sent notice to TMC Birbhum district president Mandal and had asked him to be present before the CBI officials on February 14.

It can be recalled that last month the CBI had sent notice to Mandal over his alleged involvement in post poll violence and also that CBI had evidence against Mandal being instrumental in killing BJP cadre Gaurav Sarkar in Birbhum’s Illambazar.

However, following an appeal to Calcutta High Court, the court had instructed that CBI cannot take any ‘harsh action’ against Mandal without informing the court.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that CBI should arrest Mandal for being involved in cattle scams.

“Cattle smuggler Enamul Haque and Anubrata Mandal are close friends and have started several businesses together. From rice mill to cattle scam, Mandal should be arrested immediately,” claimed Adhikari.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari should be arrested for being charge-sheeted in Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery scam.

“After enjoying all benefits in TMC, Adhikari just to be on the safe side had defected to the BJP. He should be arrested by CBI immediately,” claimed Ghosh.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday, TMC MP Dev (Dipak Adhikari) was summoned on February 15 over alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, Dev has been asked to visit CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace on February 15.

“Those who are quizzed in regards to this scam had taken Dev’s name. We are yet to ascertain the connection of the actor-turned-politician with Bengal-based cattle trader Enamul Haque who is also involved in this scam,” said the CBI sources.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:44 PM IST