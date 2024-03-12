 West Bengal: CBI Nabs 3 Suspects In Ongoing Probe Of Assault On ED Officers In Sandeshkhali
West Bengal: CBI Nabs 3 Suspects In Ongoing Probe Of Assault On ED Officers In Sandeshkhali

These arrests have been made during investigation of the case pertaining to FIR registered by CBI.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

The CBI on Monday has arrested three private persons including a Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia in on-going investigation of a case related to attack on ED officers at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. They are all associates of accused Shaikh Shahajahan who was arrested earlier. These arrests have been made during investigation of the case pertaining to FIR registered by CBI.

All the accused will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday.

Names of arrested persons :

1. Didar Baksh Molla (Private person working as security guard)

2. Faruk Akunji (private person)

3. Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat)

