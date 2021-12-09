West Bengal: CBI arrests Bikash Mishra, brother of coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra

Kolkata: CBI on Thursday arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra.

According to CBI sources, Bikash used to look after his brother’s work and also that his arrest can solve the scam issue.

“We have always sought cooperation with Bikash but he never cooperated with us. Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him from the national capital but later he was released after getting bail,” said the CBI sources also stating that Asansol CBI court had asked Bikash to be present before them on December 15.

Notably, Bikash is hospitalized in a private hospital in the city and the CBI had asked the hospital not to release Bikash.

The CBI sources also added that after bail renewal plea of Bikash was nullified on Wednesday, the CBI arrested him on Thursday and after he is released from hospital he will be under CBI’s custody.

It is pertinent to mention TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Ruchira were also quizzed by ED in connection to alleged coal scam.

Banerjee even visited the national capital in September and was quizzed for almost nine hours in connection to the coal smuggling scam.

Mishra’s lawyer Sekhar Kundu in Asansol CBI court had asked the judge to increase the time of the bail of Bikash, but CBI lawyer Rakesh Kumar said that for the sake of interrogation Bikash should have been present in the court and also that since he didn’t appear in front of the court for which the renewal of bail plea should be canceled.

On October 8, the CBI had moved the Asansol CBI court over cancellation of interim bail of Bikash and after almost two months, judge Rajesh Chakraborty had canceled the bail and also issued a non-bail able arrest order against Bikash.

