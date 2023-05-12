West Bengal: Calcutta High Court cancels jobs of 36,000 'untrained' teachers recruited in 2016; orders fresh appointments

ANI

Kolkata: The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Friday had cancelled jobs of 36000 ‘untrained’ teachers who after passing Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) were recruited in 2016.

Appointment of teachers within three months

Justice Gangopadhyay also instructed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to appoint teachers in the vacant posts within three months.

According to High Court sources, out of total 42500 teachers which were recruited then 6500 teachers are kept in their jobs and those whose jobs got cancelled can continue with their services for the next four months and will get the salary of the para-teachers.

Alleging ‘anomalies’ a series of petitions was filed in the High Court regarding recruitment scam. The petitioners alleged that those who got less marks were given high grades in the results and some even skipped aptitude tests but were hired.

Justice Gangopadhyay had reportedly asked the state that they can charge Manik Bhattacharya for the expense of the recruitment process as Bhattacharya was the chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education then.

Bhattacharya currently lodged in jail

It is pertinent to mention that Bhattacharya is in jail presently over his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam in West Bengal.

West Bengal Board of Primary Education chairman Goutam Paul that as per instructions of the High Court, they had submitted the affidavit and all documents regarding interviews and aptitude tests. Paul also mentioned that are in talks with the legal experts and is likely to challenge the order of Justice Gangopadhyay.

The opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Front had ‘welcomed’ the order of the High Court and alleged that the present state government is ‘completely corrupt’.