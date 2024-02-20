West Bengal: Calcutta HC Raps State Govt Over Failure To Apprehend Shahjahan Sheikh In Ration Scam Case

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday slammed the state government for not being able to find Shahjahan Sheikh.

According to High Court sources, the division bench had questioned whether the state administration did not have the means to find Shahjahan or whether he was out of state police reach.

“Several women had come out complaining against him of sexual harassment. He should not be encouraged if one person can hold the entire population to ransom. There are allegations against him for attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials,” said the court sources.

Notably, Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5, after ED officials were attacked while they went to raid his house in connection to a multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan’s two close aides Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar against whom women also complained of sexual assault at the TMC party office have been arrested by police and are presently in police custody.shan

The court sources also mentioned that in the hearing the court mentioned that Shahjahan could be asked to appear before the court, and quoting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam the sources added that the Chief Justice in the court said that the day Shahjahan will be asked to appear, the state police, CBI and ED will also have to be present.