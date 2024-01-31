West Bengal: CAG Report Suggests 'Corruption' By TMC Govt, Says BJP President Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar | File photo

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is preparing to stage agitation against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government over fund freeze issue, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar showing CAG report mentioned that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had not given any detailed report of expenditure of almost ₹2 lakh crore.

"The CAG report clearly shows that the TMC government had not given at least 21 lakh utilisation certificates for a sum of over ₹1.95 lakh crore. Nobody knows where did the money go. From 2018-2021March 31 something fishy was seen mostly in three departments including rural and urban development and school education. MGNREGA money was stopped due to corruption and we all know former education minister is behind bars," said Majumdar.

Taking further potshots at West Bengal government, Majumdar also mentioned that the TMC government had also not submitted Detailed Contingent bills (DC bills) for a sum of almost ₹3400 crore.

BJP slams Mamata over funds issue

"Funds from emergency fund or contingency funds are taken usually during crisis. Mamata Banerjee's treasury didn't submit DC bills. Almost one third of the total amount is spent by Home Ministry and we are aware that Mamata Banerjee is the Home Minister of West Bengal. Gross violation of Finance rules are made. Several Personal ledger of personal accounts are made. Mamata Banerjee claims that she is the most honest politician in India but CAG reports reveals the corruption," further added Majumdar also stating that they will also sit for agitation against this.

CM Mamata slams BJP on CAG report

Meanwhile, on Wednesday while addressing two public meetings in North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that they (BJP) had made CAG report 'sitting at home'. Mamata also urged people who are deprived in 100 days rural job scheme and also from Awas yojana should join her agitation on February 3.

"I will start dharna on February 2, those who are deprived can join my agitation the next day in Kolkata. I know how to get back the funds by staging dharna," added Mamata.