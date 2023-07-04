West Bengal: BJP's Lone Transgender Candidate Wants To Stop Discrimination Among People

Cooch Behar: In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sab ka saath, sab ka Vikas', West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its first transgender candidate Zilla Parishad in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar for the upcoming rural polls.

Talking to Free Press Journal, the lone transgender candidate Pinky Burman shares her dreams.

Stop discrimination against people

''I am certain that I will win the rural polls and the first thing I will do is stop discrimination amongst people on the lines of political affiliation. Here Trinamool Congress (TMC) doesn't allow the BJP, Left Front and Congress to even enter the market for shopping that should be stopped first,'' said Pinky.

Asked why did she chose BJP for her political journey to which she mentioned that BJP means 'love'.

"I joined the saffron camp as it symbolises love. Since I am a transgender I am always heckled by people and open loot is also conducted at times at my house. I want to work for the society and spread love despite all idea. We transgender are always looked down upon but people should understand that even we are human beings," the transgender candidate added expressing gratitude towards the saffron camp.

"I have studied till class 8, but after I win the zilla parishad I want to work for education of the children be it anyone including transgender," added Pinky.

Pinky Burman runs ashrams

Pinky who had lost her mother few days after she was born had an unwavering determination and runs four Ashrams and wants to develop them further to serve people better.

"I have four Ashrams including orphanage, old-age home, for transgender and for saints. A Vishnu temple is also being built. I want to develop them further so that people in need can be served better," said the BJP candidate also adding that she was one of the person who had protested in Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding voting rights for the transgenders.

