Bengal: Transgenders to be able to apply for govt jobs under general category

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Bengal: Transgenders to be able to apply for govt jobs under general category | Representative pic/ iStock
Kolkata: The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

"This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier on Friday, asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields

