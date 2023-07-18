West Bengal: BJP Women MPs Condemn Atrocities On Women; Modi Takes Dig At Bengal Violence

A team of five BJP women MPs arrived in West Bengal on Tuesday to investigate the alleged violence against women during the recently concluded rural polls. Convened by BJP MP Saroj Pandey, the team strongly criticised the atrocities and questioned how such incidents could occur in a state led by a woman Chief Minister.

"The Chief Minister's name is Mamata, yet there is so much 'nirmamata' (heartlessness). Women are sharing their helplessness and recounting the situations they have faced. Mamata didi talks about democracy, but she doesn't allow people to cast their votes, and the winners are denied their certificates of victory," stated the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst an opposition party meeting in Bengaluru, took a swipe at the violence in Bengal and criticised the silence of top leaders from the Left Front and Congress regarding the situation.

"Bengal continues to witness violence over the panchayat polls. Congress and Left workers are pleading for their lives, yet the top leaders have abandoned their workers for their own interests," remarked Modi.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that during the three-tier panchayat elections, violence was rampant from the nomination process to election day and even during the counting.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari expressed his thoughts on Twitter, stating, "The opportunistic coalition is turning a blind eye to the workers who sacrificed their lives while resisting the tyranny of the ruling party during the Panchayat Elections. Many injured workers are still receiving treatment in hospitals. What explanations will these leaders provide to pacify them? I feel sorry for the Congress and CPM workers. Their leaders have betrayed them."

Congress leader and lawyer Kaustuv Bagchi affirmed that the fight against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would not cease in Bengal.

It is worth noting that last week, another five-member fact-finding team, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited Bengal to assess the situation and submitted a report to BJP National President JP Nadda. The women's fact-finding team will also present their report to Nadda.

