West Bengal: BJP walks out from House protesting words of senior TMC minister

Kolkata: The BJP legislators on Tuesday walked out of the state Assembly after Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay didn’t allow them to speak on ‘mention’ about a TMC minister.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Chief whip Manoj Tigga said that the TMC parliamentary affairs minister while bringing a motion on anti-division of Bengal had insulted the Gorkas and Adivasis.

BJP demands apology

“We wanted to bring a mention about the most senior TMC minister who is the parliamentary affairs minister (Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay) in the House. On Monday while bringing a motion he said that the Adivasis are Migrated and Gorkhas are outsiders. He should openly apologize to them or should resign,” said Tigga.

Taking further potshots at the TMC government, Tigga added, “On one side the TMC speaks of unity in diversity and on other hand slams the Adivasis. Adivasis are the native people of this country. Does TMC think West Bengal is outside India? The Speaker as always never allows us (BJP) to speak for we have walked out.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Minister of state for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled a few bills. A bill seeking to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act 1972 was tabled to make it more stringent. Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 amending the Lokayukta Actof 2003 was also tabled in the House..

