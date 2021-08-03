West Bengal: BJP MPs meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss alleged misuse of COVID-19 vaccines by TMC

Kolkata: Amidst the COVID-19 vaccination row where ruling Trinamool Congress is claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government is giving less vaccine supply to West Bengal, BJP MPs along with West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to inform him about the alleged ‘black marketing’ of vaccinations done by ruling Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that they had met the Union Health Minister to demand a solution to the alleged vaccine politics in Bengal.

“The state government has over 30 lakh vaccines but they are deliberately not distributing it or they aren’t able to because of poor management. The politics and black marketing of vaccines should end. We want vaccination centres at Centre-controlled health units,” said Ghosh.

Slamming the opposition party, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the figures provided by the central government clearly shows that the BJP ruled states are getting more vaccines than West Bengal.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time and again urged the Central government to provide more vaccination in the state as there are several people who are waiting to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, even on Tuesday long lines and chaos were seen at different government run hospitals across West Bengal where people despite waiting since mid-night did not receive COVID-19 vaccines.

However, according to the West Bengal Health department till Monday around 3,02,35,534 doses have been administered in West Bengal.