West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to meet JP Nadda over post-poll violence

Kolkata: Amidst the post-poll violence where Calcutta High Court had instructed the National Human Rights Commission to form a committee to review the post-poll violence situation in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be visiting national capital to meet BJP national President JP Nadda to discuss the present law and order situation in West Bengal.

According to BJP sources, the BJP MLA is also likely to discuss Human Rights violation and also chalk out strategies for their future agitation programs.

“Apart from post-poll violence, Suvendu Adhikari is likely to discuss on human rights violations and future agitation programs in West Bengal with the national president. Suvendu is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” mentioned the BJP sources.

Notably, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also recently met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Human Rights Commission’s chairman Arun Mishra to speak on post-poll violence.

It can be recalled that West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh earlier said that the Bengal BJP will visit NHRC and even the President to inform him about the growing post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari will file a PIL against police officials for allegedly slapping false cases on BJP workers.