Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:15 PM IST

West Bengal: BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal alleges molestation by DCP South Akash Magharia, complains to EC

Aritra Singha
Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP on Friday complained to the state Election Commission against DCP South Akash Magharia for allegedly ‘molesting’ BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Publishing a photo BJP claimed that while they were trying to enter the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence while on the way to the crematorium to cremate their deceased leader Manas Saha who was killed in post-poll violence.

“The procession maintaining all COVID-19 protocols and restrictions peacefully was proceeding when a huge number of police personnel resorted to unprovoked aggression and started charging towards the funeral procession,” said the letter asking Election Commission’s intervention over the issue.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that the Trinamool Congress government never takes any action against the state police even they are wrong.

“The police always works at the behest of the state government for which even their wrong actions go unnoticed by the state government,” slammed Priyanka.

However, the TMC didn’t want to pay heed on this development and claimed that just to gain importance the BJP has visited the Election Commission office and complained against DCP South Akash Magharia.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:15 PM IST
