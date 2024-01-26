West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Again Speaks Out Against Some Party Leaders Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Anupam Hazra | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two days visit to Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anupam Hazra on Friday was again vocal against a section of his party leaders.

Addressing the media, Hazra also expressed his interest in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a democratic country and anyone can contest the polls. If people want you, anyone can contest and the party symbol is not important. If I wanted or feel like even I can contest the poll. I will be happy if I can contest with my party symbol," said Hazra.

Notably, on December 26 for being vocal against the party leaders Anupam Hazra the only representation from West Bengal in BJP national committee lost his post of being party's national secretary.

Taking further potshots, Hazra claimed that a section of his party leaders are not bothered about winning the polls.

"There are some leaders who are not bothered about winning the polls. Their main aim is to do fixed deposits by taking election funds from the party. This is not applicable for me," further added Hazra.

Recently, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also held a review meeting of Birbhum district and also finalized at committee.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election, Hazra defected to BJP from TMC and can given ticket to contest the poll from Jadavpur constituency where he had post against TMC's celebrity candidate Mimi Chakraborty.