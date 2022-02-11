West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay dismisses plea seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as MLA

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Friday dismissed disqualification of Mukul Roy’s MLA post citing ‘insufficient’ proof by the petitioner.

“The quality and weight of evidence could not be established by the petitioner. I find that the petitioner has not been able to establish the contentions made in the petition vide by paragraph 21A of 10th schedule of the Constitution of India is attracted, and accordingly I dispose of the case,” said Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that after winning the MLA seat from Krishnanagar (North) seat under BJP ticket, Roy on June 11 had defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress in presence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Trinamool Bhawan.

Soon after the defection, citing implementation of ‘anti-defection law’, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the Speaker for disqualification of the MLA post of Roy.

Meanwhile, after Roy was also made the chairman of the PAC, another BJP MLA Ambika Roy moved the Calcutta High Court over disqualification of the PAC chairman post.

After the High Court, the BJP also moved the Supreme Court over Roy’s issue and the hearing of which is scheduled on February 14.

BJP leader and advocate Billawadal Bhattacharya said that the BJP didn't keep any hope for the Assembly's verdict but is looking forward to the apex court’s verdict.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:15 PM IST