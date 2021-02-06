West Bengal Assembly Polls: JP Nadda holds road show in Malda; lashes out at Mamata for 'injustice' to farmers

BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in West Bengal's Malda. Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, he showered supporters with petals and waved at the large number of people gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Rabindranath Tagore's statue.
People also watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobile phones.
The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntings as the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowded streets. Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "J P Nadda Zindabad".
The BJP national President visited several areas in the eastern state, sharing updates via his Twitter handle. He visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture prior to the road show, and is slated to visit the Sri Sri Gouranga Janmashan Ashram before kickstarting the Poribartan Yatra from the Chatir Math ground.
"Visited Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Malda, West Bengal. We are committed to double the farmer’s income by developing infrastructure & providing integrated support to our farmers," Nadda tweeted.
Alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had committed an injustice to farmers in the poll-bound state, Nadda alleged that the Trinamool Congress supremo had "in her stubbornness, ego and pride" refused to roll out the PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
"This has kept over 70 lakh farmers deprived of its benefit," Nadda alleged.