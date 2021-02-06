West Bengal Assembly Polls: JP Nadda holds road show in Malda; lashes out at Mamata for 'injustice' to farmers

BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in West Bengal's Malda. Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, he showered supporters with petals and waved at the large number of people gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Rabindranath Tagore's statue.

People also watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobile phones.

The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntings as the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowded streets. Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "J P Nadda Zindabad".