West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP workers at Singur oppose party's decision to field former TMC MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya

Kolkata: No sooner did the BJP announce their candidates list for the third and the fourth phase of Assembly polls than the BJP supporters at Singur cried foul after former TMC leader Rabindranath Bhattacharya was given ticket from the Singur constituency for the upcoming polls.

Abhishek Lahiri claimed that the central leaders did favouritism by giving the turncoat leader the ticket to fight the polls.

“There are several BJP leaders and supporters from this constituency but the central leaders have done favouritism by giving ticket to the turncoat leader,” claimed a BJP supporter.

Chanting slogans against the veteran politician, a section of BJP supporters also locked up a Madhya Pradesh minister who visited Singur for a poll campaign.

Notably, Rabindranath Bhattacharya defected to the BJP last week after he was denied ticket for the upcoming polls.

Slamming the saffron camp, TMC MP Kalya Banerjee stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied ticket to Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani citing age issues and also that despite being aged the BJP has allowed Rabindranath to contest the polls.

“Ace politicians were denied tickets as they were aged. Now that logic the BJP didn’t implement while giving ticket to Rabindranath. The BJP has to depend on the turncoat leaders from the TMC. PM Modi is misleading his own party,” claimed TMC MP.

Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the BJP will hold talks with their supporters and also that the BJP always respects ace politicians for which Rabindranath Bhattacharya is given a ticket to contest the polls.