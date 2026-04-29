West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Claims 81-Year-Old Man Died In Howrah After Alleged CRPF Assault

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 81-Year-Old Man Dies In Howrah After Alleged CRPF Assault | PTI

Amid intense polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, an alleged case of assault has surfaced, as claimed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). An 81-year-old man reportedly died in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday after being assaulted by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The incident was reported from Udaynarayanpur and has intensified political tensions during the ongoing crucial election period in the state. This is not the only such claim, as multiple incidents of alleged assault have come to light.

Earlier, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a party booth agent was beaten up by TMC workers in the Nadia-Chhapra constituency. Speaking to ANI about the alleged attack, Sarkar said, “Chhapra is a minority-dominated area where ‘gundagardi’ happens with help from the TMC, which does not want any BJP booth agents present in the constituency. We are demanding strict action in this incident.”

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In another case, an incident of violence was reported from Howrah, where an alleged EVM glitch reportedly sparked a clash, following which CRPF personnel detained two people. A video shows four security personnel holding a man by his hands and legs, dragging him along the ground, and placing him inside a vehicle.

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West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% as of 3:30 PM on Wednesday during the ongoing second phase of the Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman registered the highest turnout so far at 83.11%, followed by Hooghly at 80.77%.

Nadia reported a turnout of 79.79%, while Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded 78% and 75.38%, respectively, during the same period. South 24 Parganas also witnessed strong participation, with a voter turnout of 76.75%.