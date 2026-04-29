TMC Leader Nilanjan Das Claims Centre Hiked Fuel Prices Amid Voting In Bengal; Shares Fake Petroleum Ministry Letter

Amid polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2025, a controversy erupted after Nilanjan Das, a leader of the Trinamool Congress, claimed that the Centre had sharply increased fuel prices during voting hours.

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In a post shared on X, Das alleged that petrol prices had been raised by ₹10 per litre and diesel prices by ₹12.50 per litre while polling was underway. He also shared what he described as an official order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to support his claim.

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The post triggered widespread reactions online, with users expressing concern over the alleged timing of the supposed fuel price hike during the electoral process.

However, the claim was soon debunked by the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau. In an official clarification, the PIB stated that the viral letter being circulated on social media was fake and that no such order had been issued by the Government of India.

“The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order,” the PIB said in its statement, urging citizens to verify information through official government sources before sharing it further.

Authorities and fact-checkers have repeatedly warned against the spread of misinformation during elections, as misleading content can influence public perception and create confusion among voters. The incident highlights the growing challenge of tackling false information circulating on social media platforms during high-stakes political events.