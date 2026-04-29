West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Accepts Soft Drink From TMC Workers Amid Polling | Video | X @NewsArenaIndia

Amid intense polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, a light-hearted moment surfaced as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set aside political differences, which normally tend to separate parties, and drank a soft drink offered by TMC workers at a stall. The moment was captured on camera and has been doing the rounds on the internet.

“Bulaya mujhe aur ek thanda paani diya. Bahut garmi hai, toh maine le liya,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the clip, the BJP leader is seen approaching a small stall set up for voters casting their ballots in the extreme summer heat currently prevailing in India. He arrives at the stall with his party members and media personnel. Two women are working there, and Adhikari walks up to greet one of them.

Following a brief interaction, the woman offers the BJP leader a drink to quench his thirst. He graciously accepts and proceeds to drink the soft drink. BJP members present with him chanted “Jai Shri Ram” in enthusiasm after he finished the drink.

West Bengal Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% as of 3:30 PM on Wednesday during the ongoing second phase of the Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman registered the highest turnout so far at 83.11%, followed by Hooghly with 80.77%.

Nadia reported a turnout of 79.79%, while Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded 78% and 75.38%, respectively, during the same period. South 24 Parganas also witnessed strong participation, with a voter turnout of 76.75%.