'They Arrested So Many Of Our People': Mamata Banerjee Accuses Central Forces Of ‘Atrocities’ During Polling - VIDEO

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3:30 PM, as political tensions escalated with fresh allegations by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against Central forces.

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Addressing reporters during the ongoing polling, Banerjee alleged that personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out “atrocities” and detained several members of her party overnight. She claimed that the actions amounted to contempt of court and raised concerns over the conduct of security personnel at polling stations.

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“I have never seen this type of democracy. From yesterday night they started atrocities, and they arrested so many of our people. It is a contempt of court,” Banerjee said, adding that she had been contesting elections since 1984 but had never witnessed such circumstances.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Central forces and observers were intimidating voters. “CRPF cannot torture like this. There is no state police at any booth. They have captured it all. They should secure the border, instead of doing that, they are securing one political party,” she said.

Banerjee also claimed that women and children were not spared during the alleged crackdown. She asserted confidence in her party’s performance, stating that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was set to win the elections.

Authorities have not immediately responded publicly to the allegations, while polling continued across multiple constituencies under tight security arrangements. Officials are expected to release updated turnout figures later in the day.