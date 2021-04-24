West Bengal: As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Modipara gives out 10,000 masks every day in Kolkata

Notably, Modipara has been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for almost four months in West Bengal whilst following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, after beds, now hospitals in Kolkata are running short of oxygen with the rise in the daily count of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

Several shops opposite Calcutta Medical College also said that despite orders, no vendors could supply oxygen to them.

However, the BJP led central government on Saturday stated that GST and other tax will not be charged on oxygen and also oxygen will be imported from Germany.