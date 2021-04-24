West Bengal: As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Modipara gives out 10,000 masks every day in Kolkata

Kolkata: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal Modipara is now giving out 10,000 masks each day to people across Kolkata.
Talking to The Free Press Journal, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that people should take more precautions so that the chain of the virus can be broken.
“We from Modipara distribute masks daily at six places so that no one misses out the mask which is most important part during the pandemic. Every life is important and proper precaution can lessen the chances of contracting the virus,” said Bagga.
Notably, Modipara has been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for almost four months in West Bengal whilst following COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, after beds, now hospitals in Kolkata are running short of oxygen with the rise in the daily count of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.
Several shops opposite Calcutta Medical College also said that despite orders, no vendors could supply oxygen to them.
However, the BJP led central government on Saturday stated that GST and other tax will not be charged on oxygen and also oxygen will be imported from Germany.
West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said.
The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease.
In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state.
The number of actives cases currently is 81,375.
Altogether 55,060 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Friday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)