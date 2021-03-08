West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Modipara pulling out all stops to woo Bengali hearts, addresses PM Modi as 'dada'

Kolkata: In the run-up to the Assembly polls, team Modipara is pulling out all stops to woo Bengali hearts. They are now addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Dada’ (elder brother) against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi’ (elder sister) salutation.

Modipara on Monday was seen campaigning across Kolkata with their new poster ‘Vote for Modi Dada’.

Notably, a day before actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty who is also referred to as ‘Dada’ joined the BJP from Modi's public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Modipara volunteer Tapas Ghosh said that the Prime Minister believes in development and if voted to power, just like an elder brother, he will uplift the status of West Bengal and also will empower all the poor in the state.

“Whenever we face problems we go to our elders to seek support. When Didi failed it is now time for Dada to take over. Dada will do everything that is needed to build Sonar Bangla,” stated Ghosh.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned that if voted to power, the BJP will develop West Bengal in the next five years that no one can even do in the next 25 years.

Quoting the Prime Minister, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that no one can ever deny that the roots of BJP started in Bengal and also that by terming BJP ‘outsider’, the TMC is reminding that they are not aware of history.

“TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was immensely helped by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now she and her party leaders are calling BJP outsiders. She should not forget Syama Prasad Mukherjee who was a Bengali and from West Bengal. Bengal has always been close to BJP and if voted to power, BJP's focus will be on West Bengal,” mentioned Bagga.

According to poll analysts, the battle of 2021 Assembly polls is between ‘Didi’ and BJP’s ‘Dada’.

“As of now, BJP is portraying Narendra Modi’s face as they are yet to ascertain their Chief Ministerial face. But the fight is straight between Didi and Dada, be it Modi, Mithun Chakraborty, or any other ‘Bhoomiputra’ of West Bengal,” stated the analysts.