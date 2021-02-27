'Volunteers to tie their hands, mouth with rope': BJP's Tajinder Bagga shares details about 'Modipara' protest against TMC govt in WB

Kolkata: In first of its kind event, the ‘Modipara’ campaign has chosen an unusual way of protesting against the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that 1000 volunteers of Modipara will tie their hands and mouth with rope and will agitate from the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Elgin Road to Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Bhawan.
“There is no freedom of speech in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress government. The hands are also tied up and if we speak, just like the 130 deceased BJP cadres, our names will also be added in the list of deceased. So, to show people the actual state of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s rule we will tie our hands and mouths with rope and walk the protest rally,” said Bagga.
Notably, team Modipara has been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last two months across the state. Amidst chants of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ this team has campaigned in front of Howrah station and Howrah Bridge.
It may be recalled that the saffron camp has so far not declared their Chief Ministerial candidate. And so, it is the face of Modi that is being highlighted for the campaign.
Ramola Chakraborty, a Modi activist was seen campaigning in Howrah amidst chants of 'Khela Hobe'.
“Gradually Modipara is gaining popularity in West Bengal. Those who alleged that the BJP cannot win from Kolkata are proven wrong as we have seen a huge gathering in North Kolkata on February 21. Even without us saying anything, they joined us and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan,” mentioned Ramola.
Earlier this month Modipara was denied access to Eco Park by police for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.
Bablu Majhi, a flower vendor in Howrah claimed that though he doesn’t know anything of politics but feels that a change is needed.
Asked about the increase in the wage of daily labourers initiated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the flower vendor said, “Ahead of polls the ruling Trinamool Congress government promises several things which they fail to keep after coming to power. All the old TMC leaders are defecting to the BJP. There must be some failure of TMC for which the heavyweights are leaving the party.”
In related news, it is not just the BJP that has taken up usual methods of protest. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee was also seen driving an electric scooter while returning from the West Bengal state secretariat on February 25 to protest the constant price hike of petroleum products by the BJP led Central government.