'Volunteers to tie their hands, mouth with rope': BJP's Tajinder Bagga shares details about 'Modipara' protest against TMC govt in WB

Kolkata: In first of its kind event, the ‘Modipara’ campaign has chosen an unusual way of protesting against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that 1000 volunteers of Modipara will tie their hands and mouth with rope and will agitate from the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Elgin Road to Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Bhawan.

“There is no freedom of speech in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress government. The hands are also tied up and if we speak, just like the 130 deceased BJP cadres, our names will also be added in the list of deceased. So, to show people the actual state of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s rule we will tie our hands and mouths with rope and walk the protest rally,” said Bagga.

Notably, team Modipara has been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last two months across the state. Amidst chants of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ this team has campaigned in front of Howrah station and Howrah Bridge.

It may be recalled that the saffron camp has so far not declared their Chief Ministerial candidate. And so, it is the face of Modi that is being highlighted for the campaign.