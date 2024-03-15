West Bengal: Arjun Singh To Make 'Ghar Wapsi' In BJP

Arjun Singh | ANI Photo

After announcing that he will defect back to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Barrackpore candidate Partha Bhowmik had connection with Sheikh Shahjahan.

Talking to the media, Singh said that TMC MLA and Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP candidate Partha Bhowmick has helped Shahjahan and his associates to get land under his constituency in Naihati.

“Despite having a local MLA of TMC in Sandeshkhali, we all saw that Partha Bhowmick was sent to Sandeshkhali while there was tension in that area. He has helped not just Shahjahan but also Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra to acquire land in Naihati,” said Singh.

Singh also mentioned that he along with another heavyweight leader will defect to BJP. According to BJP sources, along with Singh, another brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will join BJP at the national capital on Friday.

Adhikari cleared that his brother Dibyendu Adhikari will join BJP and will work for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a party worker.

Notably, Dibyendu became Tamluk TMC MP in 2019 where former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is likely to contest from the saffron camp’s ticket against TMCs Debangshu Bhattacharya. Slamming Arjun Singh, state irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick said that Singh is known for telling ‘lies’.