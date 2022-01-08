West Bengal: All socio-political programs should be postponed for 2 months, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee amid rising Covid cases

After holding a review meeting with seven MLAs of South 24 Parganas, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that he feels 'every socio-political event including the civic polls should be deferred by two months.'

“The State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government will abide by what the High Court instructs as the matter is sub-judice. But I personally feel that every program should be deferred by two months,” said Banerjee.

In keeping with the rising Covid cases in the state, the TMC national secretary claimed that the state government will start an initiative called Doctors-on-Wheels whereby a team of doctors, nurses and health professionals will be available at all times to interact with patients and provide guidance and all medical assistance at all times.

“This team will visit people door-to-door and help patients who are in home isolation. Tele-consultation services to be made available at all hours. Testing needs to be amped up – in this regard. We can train ASHA and Anganwadi workers, SHG members and help them to take RAT tests. By January 12 on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, our target should achieve 30,000 tests,” further mentioned Banerjee.

It can be noted that earlier this day, Banerjee held a review meeting on Covid at Alipore administrative building with seven party MLAs and health officials to get the real picture of the affected places ahead of the Gangasagar Mela scheduled in the middle of this month.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said that all officials are ensuring that people in public spaces are wearing masks at all times and also that in certain cases, people are also being fined for failing to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

So far, 1.2 lakh masks have been distributed in the recent past. We have also partnered with local artists, influencers and public representatives for spreading awareness at the very grassroots.

The TMC national secretary also claimed that control rooms will be established at each Ward and each Gram Panchayat and also that these control rooms will function at all times and help people with anything they require.

"Each control room should also have one WhatsApp number whereby any consultations can be done by video-calling as well," said Banerjee.

However, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the TMC national secretary is just trying to ‘please’ people by making announcements.

Meanwhile, relaxing the restrictions in the state, the government on Saturday allowed the functioning of the salon and beauty parlour with 50 per cent occupancy.

