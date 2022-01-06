West Bengal: AG submits affidavit in Calcutta HC over necessity of holding Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The Advocate General on Thursday submitted an affidavit in Calcutta High Court over the necessity of holding Gangasagar Mela.

According to the High Court sources, the Advocate General had claimed that the fair should continue in keeping with the common interest of the people.

“This fair had traditional beliefs for which the fair should go on. The state government is conducting the fair maintaining all the pandemic protocols. Every pilgrim will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and in case of any positive case the person will be sent to isolation,” said the sources.

The sources also claimed that the government is setting up options of ‘E-bath’ and E-Darshan’ for those who cannot attend the fair in person.

“Extra isolation wards are being set up and strict vigil will be on so that no untoward incidents take place,” said the High Court sources quoting Advocate General.

According to Dr. Subhrajyoti Bhowmick, the fair can be conducted next year if people are alive.

“The government should not encourage fair and merrymaking where there is a chance of large gatherings. During Christmas and New Year celebrations we have seen what havoc it has created post enjoyment. All fairs including Book Fair scheduled on January 31 should be cancelled,” said Bhowmick.

The doctor also added that currently Omicron is not fatal but no one is aware of future mutation.

“Right now the Omicron variant is not claiming lives but maybe it can be as deadly as Delta variant. No one should take risk of being part of large gatherings,” further mentioned the doctor.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by allowing such a fair is ‘trying to prove herself to be a Hindu’.

ISKCON spokesperson Radharaman Das who is also a part of Gangasagar Mela urged people to give the fair ‘amiss’ this year so that everyone can be a part of larger gatherings next year.

The hearing of the court is however pending till the time of reporting.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:59 PM IST